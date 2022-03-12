IND vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions India vs Sri Lanka Test

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs SL at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium:Also Read - IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja on Cusp of Becoming Third Quickest Indian to 250 Wickets in 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka

India will be looking for some valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points when they begin their campaign in the Pink Ball Test against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here later on Saturday. Also Read - IND vs SL: Mental Adjustments Needed For Pink Ball Tests, But There Are No Set Parameters, Says Jasprit Bumrah

India, who are currently fifth on the WTC 2021/23 table with five wins, three losses, two draws and a no result in 11 Test outings in the current cycle are fifth on the basis of percentage points earned so far going into the second Test, a day-nighter. The Rohit Sharma-led Test side has 54.16 percentage points and are not far behind South Africa, who have 60 percentage points. Also Read - Rashid Latif Disagrees With Rohit Sharma 'All-Time Great' Comment For Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia, following their massive Ashes victories, are leading the table with 77.77 percentage points, followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

For a team that’s undergoing transition, India made a massive statement of intent under the new Test captain Rohit Sharma with a dominating victory by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali. While it consolidated India’s fifth position in the WTC standings, they will be looking to move further up with a win in Bengaluru.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, which was followed by nine wickets in the next two innings. The all-round brilliance helped the southpaw scale to the top of the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders.

TOSS: India vs Sri Lanka Test toss between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 1:30 PM IST – March 12.

Time: 2.00 PM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammed Shami, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

IND vs SL Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, and Lasith Embuldeniya.