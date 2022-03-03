IND vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions India vs Sri Lanka Test

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs SL at PCA Stadium: The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST – March 4. India and Sri Lanka are set to take on each other in the first Test in Mohali, starting March 4.The hosts are unbeaten against Sri Lanka this year so far, having beaten them 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma will play his first Test as India's full-time captain. Meanwhile, it will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. Here is the India vs Sri Lanka Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs SL Probable XIs India vs Sri Lanka Test , Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Sri Lanka Test.

TOSS: India vs Sri Lanka Test toss between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 9:00 AM IST – March 4.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Angelo Mathews, Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne,Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka.

IND vs SL Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, and Lasith Embuldeniya.