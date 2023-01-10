IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: ACA Stadium Guwahati Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match At 1:30 PM IST January 10, Tuesday

Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn their focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. With the series all set to mark the start of a crucial year as the ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November, the hosts’ have been hit hard by a late pull-out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a precautionary measure, thus extending his delay into playing competitive cricket since suffering a reoccurrence of back injury in September 2022, which also saw him miss Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

TOSS – The match toss between India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will take place at 1 PM IST.

Time – January 10, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SACA Stadium, Guwahati

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Shami

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay