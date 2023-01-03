IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM IST January 03, Wednesday

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Wearing a more settled look than the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team, Sri Lanka have got "some experience" to call the shots in the first T20I here on Tuesday, said visiting side skipper Dasun Shanaka. The series against Sri Lanka will mark a regime change with Pandya leading a new-look side without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul among others.

TOSS – The match toss between India vs Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 03, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Keepers – Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan(VC)

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Shubman Gill(C)

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya , Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya ©, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka ©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.