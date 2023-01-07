IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 7:00 PM IST January 07, Saturday

India look to clinch the T20I series against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and Final T20I in Rajkot with the series level at 1-1.

TOSS – The match toss between India vs Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 03, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kasun Rajitha, Umran Malik.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

