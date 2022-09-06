IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST Sept 06 Tuesday.

Here is the India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs SL Probable XIs India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Sri Lanka T20.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 06 Tuesday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicket keepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka