IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Cricket Game at R.Premadasa Stadium Colombo
India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 4
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match 4: Rohit Sharma’s Team India will take on Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. The match will be crucial for both teams to secure their spot in the finals of this continental tournament and as there is no Reserve Day allotted to this clash, both teams will be hoping rain doesn’t play a major factor.
TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four ODI match toss between India vs Sri Lanka will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – on September 12 Tuesday.
Time: 3 PM IST.
Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
IND vs SL Dream11 Team
Keeper – k.L Rahul, K Mendis
Batters – Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), Dasun Shanaka
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Matheesha Pathirana
IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
India vs Sri Lanka Squads
India:
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Sri Lanka:
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha
