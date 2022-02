Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 7 PM IST Feb 24 Thursday:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Sri Lanka T20, IND vs SL 1st T20I

TOSS: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I toss between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 24.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue:Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Dinesh Chandimal, Rohit Sharma, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Pathum Nissanka (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana

Ind vs SL Playing 11

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda / Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara

FULL Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando