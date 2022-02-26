IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala at 7 PM IST Feb 25 Friday:Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma on Verge of Winning Most T20Is as Captain at Home

A reinvigorated India will look to pocket their second series win in as many weeks and build on the gains made from a drastic change in their batting approach in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Saturday. Also Read - Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis Ruled Out Of T20Is; Wanindu Hasaranga Returns Home

India were forced to look in the mirror after their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year but four months later, they look a transformed unit with a bunch of youngsters being tried out in various positions and roles. Also Read - LIVE Dharamshala Weather Updates, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Tweet Shows Cloudy Weather

It is still early days but the Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia for the World Cup Down Under later this year.

Young opener Ishan Kishan got a massive dose of confidence in the series opener on Thursday after his struggles against the West Indies.

Finding strike rotation tough in the preceding series, Kishan was able to overcome that weakness against the Sri Lankan bowlers besides flaunting the strokeplay he is known for in the IPL.

There is no time to settle in a T20 game and India have finally realised that, allowing them to post 180 plus totals regularly.

If it wasn’t for Ruturaj Gaekwad’s wrist injury, he could have opened with Kishan and Rohit would have dropped himself down the order like he did against the West Indies. The same could happen on Saturday if Gaekwad is able to regain full fitness.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Sri Lanka T20, IND vs SL 2nd T20I.

TOSS: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I toss between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 25.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala



IND vs SL Dream11 Team

R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), S Iyer(vc), P Nissanka, D Shanaka, H Patel, B Kumar, J Bumrah, K Mishara, C Asalanka, P Jayawickrama

Ind vs SL Playing 11

India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), S Iyer, S Samson, D Hooda, V Iyer, R Jadeja, H Patel, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

Sri Lanka: P Nissanka, K Mishara, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), J Liyanage, D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, J Vandersay, P Jayawickrama

IND vs SL FULL Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando