IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala at 7 PM IST Feb 27 Sunday:

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Sri Lanka T20, IND vs SL 3rd T20I.

TOSS: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I toss between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 27.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (C), Charith Asalanka, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ind vs SL Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL FULL Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando