IND Vs SL: Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead India Against Sri Lanka In T20I Series At Home

It is understood that India's regular captain Rohit Sharma's thumb injury, which he suffered in Bangladesh, is likely to take more time to heal.

Hardik Pandya has led the Indian team before. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The BCCI in all likelihood is going to appoint all-rounder Hardik Pandya as India captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled to start from January 3 in Mumbai. The second and third matches of the series will be held in Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7).

It is understood that Rohit Sharma’s thumb injury might take some more time to heal. However, there is no clarity whether he (Rohit) will step down from the T20 captaincy or the matter put on hold for the time being.

While it has been clear since India’s T20 World Cup semi-final exit in Australia that there will be a change in guard once the new selection committee takes over, there has been no formal announcement yet.

Also despite speculation, it can be confirmed that there was no discussion on India’s T20 captaincy in the Apex Council meeting.

“The matter wasn’t even on the Apex Council agenda and it wasn’t discussed on the forum. Only the selection committee can take a call on captaincy,” a BCCI official privy to development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, India’s T20 structure could be totally revamped and all-rounder Hardik, who has shown his leadership acumen for the Gujarat Titans, is considered an ideal replacement. While Rohit has had a thumb dislocation plus webbing injury, he will be rushing to get fit for the Sri Lanka series.

There are only six T20Is in a year where ODIs will get preference due to the 50-over World Cup and, with Rohit not in the scheme for the T20 World Cup in 2024, it is only imperative that he might skip the T20Is unless he decides on quitting the format altogether.

However, in the case of ODIs, Hardik’s fitness and workload management will be scrutinised before he is thrown into the deep end.