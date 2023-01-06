India Coach Rahul Dravid Comes in Aid of Arshdeep Singh After Poor Show Against Sri Lanka, Says Young Kids Will Have Games Like This

India head coach Rahul Dravid asked everyone to be patient with young players in his team who will have off days once in a while and will end up impacting the outcome of the match, picking up unwanted records in the process.

Image: IANS

New Delhi: Arshdeep Singh had one of the worst days in office, when the young left-arm pacer was hammered for 37 runs in 2 overs and conceded as many as 5 no-balls to become the second bowler after Hamish Rutherford to bowl so many no-balls in a T20 international match involving ICC full member countries. India did put up a fight in the run-chase while chasing 206 as the Men in Blue fell short by 16 runs.

Arshdeep was heavily criticised for his poor show but coach Rahul Dravid comes in aid of the Punjab Kings pacer and said that one has to be patient with young kids as they will have off days like this.

“We need to be patient with a lot of these young kids, There are a lot of youngsters playing in this team, especially our bowling attack. They are young kids, they will have games like this. We all need to be patient with them, we need to be understanding that games like this can happen,” Dravid said in the post-match press conference on Thursday.

“Of course, they are improving, we keep working hard and we need to help them and support them, technically, in whatever we can in terms of support and create the right environment and get the best of their skills. Very skilful, but they are learning, it’s tough, it’s not easy learning and playing international cricket and you have to learn on the job, So, yeah you got to have a little bit of patience with these guys”, he added

“The good thing is this year a lot of focus is going to be on the 50-over World Cup and the T20 games we have to give us the opportunity to try out these younger guys and hopefully give them opportunities and support them when they have tough games likes this, which they will (in future too),” said Dravid.