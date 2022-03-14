Bengaluru: The India cricket team on Monday extended their unbeaten streak at home by beating Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test match played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This was India’s fifteenth consecutive series victory at home since losing to England in December 2012.Also Read - LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Score Pink Test Day 3: Bumrah Claims 8 Wickets; IND Beat SL By 238 Runs

India are the only side in the world to have achieved this feat, the second best being 10 consecutive series victories — far behind than India's tally of 15.

India’s 15th consecutive series victory at home since losing the series to England in Dec 2012.

No other home side has won more than 10 consecutive home series. #IndvSL #IndvsSL#DaynightTestmatch#PinkballTest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 14, 2022

Opting to bat first on a track that assisted the spinner, India were in a spot of bother in the first innings but thanks to a brilliant counter-attacking 92 (98) from Shreyas Iyer, the hosts were able to recover and post a respectable first innings score of 252. Iyer also made an impressive 67 (87) in the second innings to put India in the driver’s seat after bowling out Sri Lanka for 109 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball in the first innings by returning with match figures of 8 for 47 that includes a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India won the first Test against Sri Lanka convincingly as well, there by winning the series 2-0. Rishabh Pant was adjudged the Player of the Series for the brilliant show with the bat as well as behind the stumps. Iyer took the Player of the Match award for his twin half-centuries in both the innings on a difficult pitch.