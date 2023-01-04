IND Vs SL: India’s Sanju Samson Doubtful Starter Against Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I In Pune

Sanju Samson is reportedly having a niggle on his knee which he suffered while attempting a diving catch in the first over of the Sri Lankan innings in the first T20I.

Sanju Samson attempts for the catch against Sri Lanka in the first T20I. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India’s Sanju Samson is in doubt for the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune after the wicketkeeper-batter stayed back in Mumbai, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

Samson is reportedly having a niggle on his knee which is is a result of a diving catch he attempted in the first over of the Sri Lankan innings. He stayed back in Mumbai for scans. The second T20I against Sri Lanka is on January 5.

The incident happened on the second ball of the Sri Lankan innings. Reacting to a lovely inswinger from Hardik Pandya, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka gets a leading edge at mid-off.

Samson came running in, dived full stretch, held onto the ball beautifully but it popped out of his hand as soon the Kerala star hit the ground.

In the end, it was India who clinched the match by narrow two runs with debutant Shivam Mavi making the difference with four wickets for 22 runs. Chasing 163, Sri Lanka were all out for 160 in 20 overs.