Mohali: Fourteen years after the U-19 World Cup triumph, the members of that team have managed to still stay in touch with each other and WhatsApp has come to their rescue. As ex-India captain, Virat Kohli gets ready to feature in his landmark 100th Test at Mohali, his teammates wished him luck as yesterday (March 2) marked the 14th anniversary of the U19 WC win.

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Kohli's U-19 teammates recalled his habits and shared a few interesting anecdotes from their 2008 campaign.

Iqbal Abdulla, who was part of the winning squad in 2008 recalled an incident when Kohli shouted at him but it was not his mistake. Apparently, Kohli had asked him to go to square-led from deep midwicket as the ball was hit there. Then the batter hit the ball to deep midwicket and Kohli lost his temper on finding Iqbal not there. Kohli did not realise he was the one who sent Iqbal to square-leg. Iqbal recalls then explaining to Kohli the sequence of events where he changed his fielding position.

“As captain, Kohli had got so involved in a World Cup game that he forgot he had changed my field position. I was at deep midwicket and when the batsman hit the ball to square-leg, he sent me to field there. Soon, the ball went to midwicket, and Kohli lost his temper. I had to remind him of the sequence of events. We still have a laugh about that,” Iqbal recalls.

Eyes would be on Kohli as he gets ready to feature in his 100th Test.