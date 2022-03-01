Mohali: Jasprit Bumrah would return to the side after a well-deserved break. Bumrah, who is the vice-captain of the side, would have some added burden on his shoulders in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Bumrah would not be new to the task as he was KL Rahul’s deputy in South Africa as Rohit Sharma was not available.Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli; Mohammad Shami Names Cheteshwar Pujara as Batter Who Frustrates Him The Most in The Nets

Generally in cricket, the batters are preferred in the leadership roles, pointed ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan. Referring to Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev, Pathan felt if Bumrah becomes the captain of the side, it would be a 'unique' thing.

"We have not seen too many Indian bowlers doing the captaincy. You can talk about Kapil Dev, he was an all-rounder and after that, Anil Kumble had become a captain as a bowler. So, it will be a unique thing if Jasprit Bumrah becomes the Indian captain in the future," Pathan said on Star Sports.