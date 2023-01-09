IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka, No Replacement Named

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting in Guwahati from Tuesday.

New Delhi: BCCI announced on Monday that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ODI series, starting from Tuesday.

‘Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure’, BCCI said in a statement.

After an emphatic 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the T20I series, India will be looking to clinch the ODI series as well. Rohit Sharma will be back as the skipper of the squad, while Hardik Pandya will act as the vice-captain. Ishan Kishan will be starting as the lone wicket-keeper due to the absence of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. KL Rahul will act as the back-up keeper.

It is yet to be known if India will pick Bumrah for the ODI series against New Zealand which begins from January 18. In his absence, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will form the fast-bowling department for the series against Sri Lanka, apart from pace-bowling allrounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya in the mix.

After the first ODI in Guwahati is played between India and Sri Lanka, it will be followed by matches in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15 respectively.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.