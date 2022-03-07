New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin made his way into the history books as he became the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game in the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev who previously hold the second position with 434 wickets is happy for Ashwin’s record.Also Read - IND vs SL: Kuldeep Yadav Released, Axar Patel Back in India Squad For 2nd Test

"It's a great achievement especially from a guy who did not get enough opportunities in the recent past. Had he got those opportunities, he would have crossed 434 much earlier. I am happy for him; why should I hold it [the second position] from him? My time has passed," Kapil told to Mid-Day.

He wants 'intelligent' Ashwin to scalp 500+ wickets in his career.

“Ashwin is a fabulous cricketer, an excellent and intelligent spinner. He should now target 500 Test scalps, which I am sure he will try and achieve. In fact, many more [wickets] than that,” Kapil said.

After his historic feat in India’s victory in the 1st Test, Ravi Ashwin took to Instagram to acknowledge his achievement.

“28 years ago, I was cheering the great @therealkapildev on to get his world record tally of wickets,” he wrote. “I never had the slightest of ideas that I would become an off spinner, play for my country and even manage to go past the great man’s tally of wickets. I am delighted and very grateful to what this game has given me so far.”

The Rajasthan Royals spinner currently has 436 wickets to his name and holds 4th position in the most number of wickets by a spinner in Test cricket.