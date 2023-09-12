Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: 'Upbeat' India Favourites vs Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.

September 12, 2023

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India’s top order came back in form during the Pakistan clash as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed crucial fifties and provided the team with a good start. However, the real highlights of the match were the centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

IND vs SL Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Currently, the precipitation chances have come down to 20 percent but they will only increase as they day goes ahead.

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:05 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Prasidh Krishna can be given an opportunity too. He is a great asset for the team and this match is a great opportunity for Team India to test their bench strength

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah just recovered from a serious back injury. Rohit Sharma should rest him for the game and play Shami in place of him

  • Sep 12, 2023 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav picked up a fifer in the match against Pakistan and is currently the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs this year

  • Sep 12, 2023 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma is undefeated as a skipper in the ODI Asia Cup history. 7 wins in 8 matches and one of them was no result.

  • Sep 12, 2023 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka will be in a troublesome spot if they lose this match. They will face Pakistan in a must-win match for Final qualification if they fall short against India.

  • Sep 12, 2023 8:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka defeated Indian team last year in the Super 4 stage and cost them the spot in the finals of Asia Cup 2022. Team India will surely like to avenge that loss.

  • Sep 12, 2023 8:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli has become the fastest batter to complete 13000 runs in ODIs and also the fastest to complete 14000 runs from the number 3 spot.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka’s bowling have been highly impressive. Young Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, everyone is trying to show their full potential on the field.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama was the hero of the Lankan Lions’ batting line-up in the last match. He played a magnificent 93 runs knock off just 72 balls against Bangladesh in the Super 4 Clash

