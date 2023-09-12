Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: ‘Upbeat’ India Favourites vs Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.

Updated: September 12, 2023 12:02 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India’s top order came back in form during the Pakistan clash as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed crucial fifties and provided the team with a good start. However, the real highlights of the match were the centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

IND vs SL Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 12:02 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Playing for three continuous days might play a factor against the Indian team. It would be interesting to see the Indian playing 11. Who will they play and who will they rest?

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Squad – Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: India Squad – Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli now got 4 Player of the Match awards in ODI Asia Cups. This is the most by any Indian batter.

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “I was pushing for those runs and happy for it, but I was thinking I need to play at 3 pm tomorrow. Luckily, we are Test players, I’ve played over 100 Tests so I know how to come back and play the next day. It was really humid out there, I’m 35 in November so I need to be taking care of that recovery as well (chuckles). A big shout out to the groundsmen from my side, I think they did a fabulous job,” said Kohli on the clash against Sri Lanka..

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “Because I crossed the 100, there was a bit of respect for that shot. I don’t play shots like that and I looked very bad playing it. Me and KL are both conventional cricketers, we don’t try fancy stuff but we can get a lot of purchase through good cricket shots. Great partnership and good signs for Indian cricket. Very happy for him to come back to ODI cricket in that manner,” said Kohli on his reverse ramp boundary.

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “I’m always prepared to help the team in different ways. Today, KL got a great start and my job was just to rotate strike. I take a lot of pride on trying to push for easy runs, pushing for a double is as easy as they come,” said Kohli after winning the Player of the Match award.

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “Looked good, he swung it both ways and he’s worked really hard for the last 8-10 months. Bumrah is only 27, for him to miss games isn’t ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about,” said Rohit on Bumrah.

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “Fantastic performance, right from yesterday. When we started, we knew the wicket was good and we had to adjust with the rain, the two experienced (Kohli and Rahul) guys we knew they’d take time to get their eye in and then we can get going,” said Rohit on team’s dominant outing with the bat.

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “We just wanted to get out on the park, to get some game time. Lot of guys haven’t had that. That could only happen thanks to a great effort from the groundsmen. I know how tough it is to cover and remove covers from the whole ground. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank them,” said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

