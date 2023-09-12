Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Kohli’s Love Affair With Colombo Continue?
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Kohli’s Love Affair With Colombo Continue?

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.

Updated: September 12, 2023 1:45 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

LIVE IND vs SL Score, IND vs SL Live Score, IND vs SL Latest Score, IND vs SL Free score on Google, IND vs SL Score on Google News, India vs Sri Lanka Live, Live India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Score, IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Score, Asia Cup 2023 live score, IND vs SL live Score, IND vs SL Latest score, IND vs SL Live Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL Live News, IND vs SL Score Updates, Kohli runs in IND vs SL, Kohli for IND vs SL, IND vs SL free live, free live of IND vs SL, free live India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Score, IND vs SL Live Score Updates
India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India’s top order came back in form during the Pakistan clash as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed crucial fifties and provided the team with a good start. However, the real highlights of the match were the centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Trending Now

IND vs SL Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 1:45 PM IST

  • Sep 12, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: With India playing continuously for three days, will the management consider giving some players rest and bring in people who have been warming the bench? If that happens, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami are expected to be in action.

  • Sep 12, 2023 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: There is an interesting fact about the Indian team in this Asia Cup 2023. In the first match against Pakistan, India’s No.5 Ishan Kishan and No.6 Hardik Pandya got runs. Against Nepal, the openers – Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma got runs. Against Pakistan in Super 4, India’s no.3 and 4 – Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got runs. Perfect preparation for the Indian batters ahead of the World Cup at home.

  • Sep 12, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Now even if KL Rahul is rested from middle order, this can space for Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma

  • Sep 12, 2023 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: As per recent reports, Shreyas Iyer is likely to be unavailable for selection in the match against Sri Lanka. He even missed out on the Pakistan clash due to back spasm

  • Sep 12, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: SL’s win here will make things hard for Babar Azam’s Men in Green and can even cost them the opportunity to be in Asia Cup final for the second consecutive time

  • Sep 12, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Team India will ensure their qualification to the Asia Cup 2023 Final with a win over Sri Lanka in this match. They are already on top of Super 4 points table

  • Sep 12, 2023 12:44 PM IST

  • Sep 12, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “KL Rahul came to know that he is playing just 5 minutes before the toss time, then he came & scored Hundred – the ability & intent he showed was amazing,” Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul.

  • Sep 12, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: As there are no more Reserve Days. If all the remaining Super 4 matches get washed out, India will play Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>