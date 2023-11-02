Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023: How to Avoid Traffic While Travelling to Wankhede?
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023: How to Avoid Traffic While Travelling to Wankhede?

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs SL WC match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: November 2, 2023 10:17 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SL Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: While India look to maintain their unbeaten run, they run into Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s men take on the Lankans at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India would start hot favourites in Mumbai, but they would know that Lankans would be putting up a brave fight.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: There will not be any firecrackers burst at the venue today. For ODI WC matches in Mumbai and Delhi, there will not be any light show and fire works.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: What will be a par score at Wankhede? Anything above 300 should be par for the course.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: We are expecting a full house today at the Wankhede. As it is a working day in the country, you may see the crowds filling up in the evening.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:10 AM IST

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: It is best you start early to reach the ground on time and follow the traffic guidelines for your convenience.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: C Road will be made one Way (from East to West) for vehicular movement from its junction with E Road towards the junction of NS Road (Marine Drive).

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: D Road will be made one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) and towards the junction of E & C Road.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:02 AM IST

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: The police said that since there is no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium, Spectators shall use a Public Traffic arrangement (Specially Trains/ Local Trains). The police also issued parking restrictions around Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

  • Nov 2, 2023 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: The Lankans currently sit 7th on the ICC World Cup Points Table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.275. They would like to win at Wankhede and stay afloat in the competition.

