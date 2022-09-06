India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Dubai: India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup here Tuesday. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department. India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. After a match-winning effort in the opening game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya proved expensive and so was Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not at been his best in the tournament.Also Read - Is Shahid Afridi The Reason Why R. Ashwin is Not Playing in India's Asia Cup XI? Md. Hafeez Comes up With BIZARRE Reason

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be live streamed on Disney Hotstar. Also Read - Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence on Social Media TROLLING After Catch Drop vs Pakistan

India vs Sri Lanka match will be Live On Star Sports in India.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.