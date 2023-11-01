Home

IND vs SL Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

IND vs SL Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

India vs Sri Lanka (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka in match 33 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 2. The Iconic 2011 World Cup final happened at the same venue between these two teams. The Men in Blue side will be looking forward to keeping their undefeated streak alive and reclaiming the top spot on the points table. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will try to avenge the embarrassing loss in the Asia Cup 2023. Each and every game from here is a must-win for the Lankan Lions as losing here will end their chance to qualify for the top four and the semi-final spot in the mega tournament.

Head-To-Head

India and Sri Lanka have competed against each other nine times in the ODI World Cups and both teams came out victorious on four different occasions and one match ended in no result.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on November 2 at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match played?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How we can watch India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India – Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera

