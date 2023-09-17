Home

Sports

Mohammed Siraj Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Scalp Four Wickets In An Over | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Scalp Four Wickets In An Over | WATCH

India has won Asia Cup seven times - in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 (T20I edition), and 2018. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022 (T20I edition).

Mohammed Siraj Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Scalp Four Wickets In An Over

Colombo: Mohammed Siraj makes history as he scalped four wickets in a single over in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka and becomes the third bowler in history and the first Indian to pick up four wickets in ODI match.

Trending Now

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s legendary bowler Chaminda Vaas, Adil Rashid from Afghanistan and Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami picked up four wickets in an over after 2002.

You may like to read

Siraj has also equaled Chaminda Vaas’ record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup. Siraj took 1002 balls to get to his 50th ODI wicket – the second quickest for any bowler in the history of ODIs, only behind Ajantha Mendis’ 847 balls to the milestone.

Here is the video of Siraj’s wickets against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final.

The historical over of Mohammad Siraj…..!!! 4 wickets in a single over. pic.twitter.com/aMd3cihLso — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 17, 2023

Mohammed Siraj has picked up five wickets at this point of time and Sri Lanka is currently reeling in the game. This was Siraj’s first fifer of his ODI career.

Team India is currently playing the Asia Cup final against defending champions Sri Lanka in Colombo where after winning the toss SL opted to bat Dushan Hemantha and Washington Sundar have been included in the playing XIs.

Hemantha, the leg-spinner, replaces injured off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in Sri Lanka’s playing eleven, with pacer Kasun Rajitha also being back. “Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon. Last year, we weren’t able to get these crowds but this time we are really fortunate.”

On the other hand, off-spin all-rounder Washington, playing in an ODI after playing one against New Zealand earlier this year, comes into India’s playing eleven, apart from the first-choice players, due to left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel sustaining quadriceps strain during Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES