Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur told former cricketer Russel Arnold to not make mischief out of the debate between him and captain Dasun Sanaka after the 2nd ODI against India.

Arthur expressed his displeasure after his team lost the 2nd ODI to India from a comfortable position. A match which was dominated by Sri Lanka in most of the part slipped away from their hands in the business end where Deepak Chahar slammed an unbeaten 69 runs to guide India to a memorable 3-wicket win.

Arthur didn't look impressed with his team performance on Tuesday as he had some animated reactions to it from the dressing room.

As soon as the match was over, Arthur was seen having a heated argument with one of the match officials. Subsequently, the head coach had another heated discussion with Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka on the field.

Arnold took to Twitter and wrote, “That conversation between Coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room.”

The video of the incident went viral on social media and some cricket fanatics also questioned the duo’s behaviour on the field.

Arthur replied by saying that they had a ‘good debate’ though he admitted being frustrated. Arthur replied to Arnold and wrote, “Russ, we win together and lose together but we learn all the time! Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line! It was actually a very good debate, no need to make mischief out of it!”

The third match of the series will be played on July 23 as India had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.