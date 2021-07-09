Colombo: It would be an advantage for India as the hosts will not get a single net session ahead of the first ODI on Tuesday. The Lankan players returning from the UK were sent into strict quarantining after seven members of the English side contracted the Coronavirus. Lankan batting coach Grant Flower also tested positive for Covid-19.Also Read - Karnataka Unlock News 2021: KSRTC to Resume Inter-state Bus Service to Kerala From THIS Date | Details

The quarantine for the Lankan players would end on July 12, which is the eve of the first game. Pramodya Wickramasinghe, Selector of Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that no Lankan player has tested positive after the first test. Also Read - Ind vs SL: Aravinda De Silva Hail India Coach Rahul Dravid, Points Benefits of Having Him Manage Youngsters

“We can’t help the situation. These are the kind of times we are living in, team will have to follow all health protocols as directed by the authorities. Yes it is correct the players who will be selected from the squad who were in England are unlikely to get net session before 1st game against India. The good part is none of them have tested positive in the 1st test”, he said InsideSport. Also Read - Only 50 Tourists At A Time: After Viral Video of Maskless Crowd at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls Number of Visitors Capped. Check New Rules

The players who are in quarantine can only train and practice inside their hotel rooms and that would make things difficult for them.

“They can only train in the hotel as it has facilities, which can be of some help helpful. Outdoor activity would only be possible after completion of quarantine” Mohan de Silva, secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

De Silva also confirmed that the team would be announced soon after taking a stalk of the situation on Friday.