KL Rahul, Umran Malik to Kuldeep Yadav; Cricketers Who May Not Make India’s Playing XI

Ind vs SL ODIs: If young Ishan Kishan opens, it is unlikely KL Rahul will find a spot. Also because Suryakumar Yadav has been in premium form.

India vs Sri Lanka ODIs: Indian Cricketers Likely to be Benched

Guwahati: Following the T20Is versus Sri Lanka, hosts India will host the neighbours in a three-match ODI series. This will be an important series considering this is the year of the ODI World Cup. What makes every game important is that the WC will be played in India. So, on Tuesday – India will start their preparations for the marquee event. The Indian board has confirmed that a pool of 20 players has been made and the eventual WC squad will be picked from that. So, who are the players who may not get a single game against Sri Lanka?

KL Rahul: If young Ishan Kishan opens, it is unlikely KL Rahul will find a spot. Also because Suryakumar Yadav has been in premium form. Rahul does not look to find a spot as an opener and in the middle-order. Given his quality, it is difficult to imagine him not being part of the XI.

Kuldeep Yadav: With Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix, it is unlikely Kuldeep Yadav will get a game. While that is unfortunate, such calls will be made with not much time left for the ODI World Cup. Kuldeep can pick wickets but can be expensive at times and hence it would be interesting to see if he gets a go.

Umran Malik: With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, it is unlikely that Umran Malik would get a game. He also has competition from Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. It would be unfortunate to see Umran be on the bench given his skill.

India’s ODI squad for Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.