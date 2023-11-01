Home

Suryakumar Yadav Dons New Role Ahead Of IND Vs SL Clash At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

Table-toppers India will be playing seventh-placed Sri Lanka on Thursday in an ODI World Cup 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav in a cameraman's avatar in Mumbai. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: India batter Suryakumar Yadav donned the role of a cameraperson, interviewing strangers on streets ahead of Men in Blue’s ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team are on an unbeaten run in the ongoing competition having won all their six games. A win against the 1996 champions will ensure the Indian team seal their spot in the semifinals.

In a video shared by BCCI on social media, Suryakumar was dressed in a white printed full-sleeved shirt and casual trousers. Along with it, he put on a mask, cap and black sunglasses so that nobody would recognise him. He went out on the streets and asked the strangers about India’s campaign in the ongoing competition and the players they are rooting for.

“Today I am playing the role of a cameraperson. We will talk about cricket and have some fun in the street,” Suryakumar said. While interacting, a fan praised Suryakumar and said that it is a joy to see him. The fan later added that hopefully, the batter will get a chance to play at the Wankhede.

“It is a joy to see him (Suryakumar Yadav) play. Every time I see him play I think about how he hits these shots and his. He is Mr. 360 for a reason. Looking forward to seeing him play and I hope he gets a chance to play at the Wankhede,” the fan said. In the end, Suryakumar removed his face mask to reveal his identity.

Following this, the player clicked photos with the fans. In the ODI World Cup 2023 standings, Rohit Sharma-led India are leading the points table after winning all of their six previous matches. India are sitting on top of the table with 12 point from six games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.