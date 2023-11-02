Home

Sports

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic Record At Wankhede – Check Details

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic Record At Wankhede – Check Details

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Kusal Mendis' Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 2.

Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s historic record during the India vs Sri Lanka clash in match 33 of the ongoing edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 2. The star batter now has the most calendar year with 1000-plus runs. Previously, the record was held by the God of Cricket and now this record has been taken over by Virat Kohli as he has scored more than 1000 runs in a single calendar year eight times.

Trending Now

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a crucial league match. Mendis said they think batting second will be better on this pitch. “The players have done well in a couple of matches and are giving their best. Very important three games for us” said Mendis at the toss.

You may like to read

Sri Lanka have made one change in the team that lost to Afghanistan in Pune a couple of days back, bringing in Dushan Hemantha in place of Dhananjaya de Silva.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first if he had won the toss. He said it was a good pitch and gave some assistance to the bowlers at the start. “Under lights, it will be nice for our seamers to bowl. Great honour to captain India at the World Cup where I’ve grown up playing. As a team, we thrive on getting better however way we can. Obviously, important for us to not get carried away and it’s important to stay balanced. We’re playing the same team,” Rohit said after the toss.

However, the Indian skipper’s outing at the Wankhede couldn’t get past the second ball. He did score a boundary off the first ball but Madushanka struck back on the very next ball and clean bowled Rohit Sharma. Then Shubman Gill was joined by none other than Virat Kohli and both of them provided the Men in Blue with a steady start.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.