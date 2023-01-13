  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ravindra Jadeja Faces Flak Over Cryptic Smiling Tweet | VIRAL TWEETS

Ravindra Jadeja Faces Flak Over Cryptic Smiling Tweet | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs SL ODIs: With Ravindra Jadeja out of the game, players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have risen up the ranks.

Updated: January 13, 2023 2:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja age, Ravindra Jadeja updates, Ravindra Jadeja wickets, Ravindra Jadeja ipl, Ravindra Jadeja records, Ind vs SL, Axar Patel, Axar Patel news, Axar Patel wickets, Axar Patel records, India vs Sri Lanka, Cricket News, Ind vs SL highlights
Ravindra Jadeja's Cryptic Tweet

Kolkata: India has suffered over the past few months due to the absence of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder picked up a left knee injury during last year’s Asia Cup and has since not featured for the national side. With him out of the game, players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have risen up the ranks. With these two cricketers doing well in recent times, experts have time and again reckoned that it will not be easy for Jadeja to get back on the side. Amid all of this, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet after India beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Kolkata. His tweet read: “Don’t say anything. Just smile“.

Also Read:

Jadeja’s post has not gone down well with fans and here is how they reacted:

It is likely Jadeja makes a comeback to the squad for the white-ball series against New Zealand. If that does not happen, surely he returns to the side during the Tests against Australia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 13, 2023 2:55 PM IST

Updated Date: January 13, 2023 2:58 PM IST