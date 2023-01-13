Home

Ravindra Jadeja Faces Flak Over Cryptic Smiling Tweet | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs SL ODIs: With Ravindra Jadeja out of the game, players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have risen up the ranks.

Ravindra Jadeja's Cryptic Tweet

Kolkata: India has suffered over the past few months due to the absence of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder picked up a left knee injury during last year’s Asia Cup and has since not featured for the national side. With him out of the game, players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have risen up the ranks. With these two cricketers doing well in recent times, experts have time and again reckoned that it will not be easy for Jadeja to get back on the side. Amid all of this, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet after India beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Kolkata. His tweet read: “Don’t say anything. Just smile“.

Don’t say anything. Just smile😊 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2023

Jadeja’s post has not gone down well with fans and here is how they reacted:

I think Axar deserves to stay in all formats and Jadeja needs to go back to first class cricket if he wants to comeback which i doubt it, he has enough money, he doesn’t care about the Nation.. He will be back for IPL — vikram (@vikram18r) January 12, 2023

You lost your spot in Indian CRICKET team bro come back stronger stop being Political meme 👍🏻 — Barca Fc On spot (@A978ShahrumAli) January 12, 2023

Yeah..smiling on you🤣🤣🤣🤣.Axar Bapu aur Washington Sundar Anna kha gaye aapke place — Emotionless Heart (@imbigheartguy) January 12, 2023

It is likely Jadeja makes a comeback to the squad for the white-ball series against New Zealand. If that does not happen, surely he returns to the side during the Tests against Australia.