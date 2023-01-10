Rohit Sharma’s Young Assamese Fan in Tears, India Captain’s Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs SL: Rohit walked up to him and tried to pacify him in an adorable manner. The clip of the Rohit fan in tears has gone viral and fans are reacting to it.

Rohit Sharma Fan

Guwahati: The India team had a training session last evening at the Baraspora stadium in Guwahati ahead of the opening ODI versus Sri Lanka. Fans had thronged the stadium to see their heroes train. But it was India captain Rohit Sharma’s little fan who stole the show. Rohit’s young fan was in tears on seeing his idol in front of him. Rohit walked up to him and tried to pacify him in an adorable manner. The clip of the Rohit fan in tears has gone viral and fans are reacting to it.

Here is the adorable clip:

Cricketer Rohit Sharma interacting with an young cricket fan from Assam in Guwahati. Adorable Moments!@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Nyzc4D9fHg — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, during the pre-match presser, Rohit quashed rumours that will stop playing T20Is. Rohit said he wishes to continue playing T20Is for India. Whispers are that Hardik Pandya would be appointed full-time T20I captain.

“Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format,” Rohit told the media.

After having got the better of Sri Lanka in the T20Is, India would start favourites at home against the Lankans in the ODIs.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, K.L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.