Dharamshala: Ravindra Jadeja did not bowl in the third and final T20I versus Sri Lanka on Sunday at Dharamshala. While that raised eyebrows, the star all-rounder explained why he did not roll his arms over. Jadeja explained the idea was to give as much match practice to Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav.

"The plan was to give Bishnoi and Kuldeep some match practice today, that's the reason I didn't bowl," Jadeja said after the 3rd T20I.

"I have worked hard at the NCA, the trainers there were helpful, that was my preparation for the T20Is and the upcoming Tests," he added.

With it being a dead-rubber, it did not matter he bowled or not as India won the match by six wickets to complete consecutive whitewashes.

Jadeja once again showed his prowess with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 22* off 15 balls to take India over the line. Earlier on Saturday in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, he blasted his way to an 18-ball 45 not out batting at No 5 to help India notch up a series-clinching seven-wicket win.