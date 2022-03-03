Mohali: Fans have heard many stories of Virat Kohli’s dietary habits during the initial days of his life. Like any individual born in Delhi, Kohli was fond of street food – especially Chhole Bhature. There are stories of him being a regular at food joints and if you look at his pictures from his early days – you would see he has chubby cheeks. Things soon changed for the young boy from Delhi after he led India U-19 to the World Cup crown in 2008.Also Read - MS Dhoni Fan Virat Singh Recalls CSK Captain's Advice: 'Much More to Life Than Cricket'

With ex-India captain Kohli set to feature in his landmark 100th Test, his former U-19 teammates spoke to The Indian Express and recalled moments from his illustrious career. Kohli's ex-U19 colleague Pradeep Sangwan remembers Kohli as the boy who loved mutton and rice. He also says that back then only taste mattered for Kohli.

"He used to eat a lot. Mutton-rice, everything. He would even walk for kilometres to go to various food joints; the only thing that mattered was taste," says Sangwan.

He goes on to recall seeing a drastic transformation in Kohli’s dietary habits in 2010 – a year before the 50 overs World Cup. Boiled food had replaced the junk and he started taking more liquids to stay hydrated, Sangwan reveals. “In 2010, when he came to play for the Delhi Ranji team, everything was different. He was eating boiled food! He wouldn’t drink more than 200 ml of liquid at a time. Rice-mutton curry had been replaced with diet food. I was surprised at how much he had changed himself,” he added.