Mohali: Before the start of 1st Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali, coach Rahul Dravid along with the entire Indian cricket team, felicitated former skipper Virat Kohli as he steps onto the field to feature in his 100th Test match.

It's a big moment for Kohli, who is joined by his star wife Anushka Sharma during the ceremony thanks the entire team and BCCI for the feat. He added that the next generation can take one takeaway from him that he has played 100 games in the game's purest and longest format.

"It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format", he told in the felicitation ceremony.

India have gone with three seamers and two spinners as the hosts chose to bat first.

‘We are going to bat first. Similar Indian conditions, so it’s important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honor to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game. We are playing three spinners and two seamers’, Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah