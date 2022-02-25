Lucknow: India coach Rahul Dravid is not someone who easily showcases his emotions, but on Thursday – during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow – he could not hold onto his feelings. The incident took place when Yuzvendra Chahal wrapped Charith Asalanka on his pads and the Sri Lankan batter was given out. Asalanka took the DRS and survived. The ultraedge showed there was a clear spike on the bat while Asalanka was trying to sweep.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Sanjay Bangar Reckons Shreyas Iyer is Being Groomed as Virat Kohli's Backup at No 3

Once the signal of 'not out' was shown on the big screen, the Indian coach could not believe what he saw and gave a priceless reaction while Rohit Sharma looked amused.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

We need more candids from Rahul Dravid pic.twitter.com/4Rja144Nas — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) February 25, 2022

Asalanka made the most of the reprieve as he went on to score 53, but that could not help Sri Lanka gun down a mammoth 200 as they lost the first T2OI by 62 runs.

This was also India’s longest winning streak in T20Is which has now gone up to 10 matches.

Asked to take first strike, Kishan was unstoppable at the top as he blasted a blistering 56-ball 89, while Shreyas Iyer provided the late charge with an unbeaten 57 as India racked up a massive 199 for 2.

The Indian bowlers, led by Bhuveshwar Kumar (2/9 in 2 overs) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/36), then provided the finishing touch, limiting Sri Lanka to 137 for 6 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) also claimed one wicket each.

Now, both teams head north to Dharamsala where the remaining two games would be played.