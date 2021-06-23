New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar claims that Rahul Dravid will keep a healthy atmosphere in Team India as a coach during the Sri Lanka tour. Dravid will travel with the Indian team comprised of some young talents led by Shikhar Dhawan as the senior players will be playing the Test series in England at the same time. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri will be accompanied by the senior men’s in England as Rahul will guide the young guns in Sri Lanka. Also Read - IND vs NZ WTC Final Match Report: Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma Bring India Back But Tim Southee Gives New Zealand Edge by Removing Openers on Day 5

Tendulkar feels that the player will be comfortable with Dravid around as some of them have already played under him during Under-19 days and India A tours.

"These players have spent enough time with Rahul, so they know him. A coach is someone who should keep a healthy atmosphere in the team and the dressing room, and Rahul will do that," Tendulkar said in an interview with Times of India.

The Master Blaster further said that the players don’t need much coaching at this level as the coach role is crucial when someone is struggling to perform.

“At this level, unless there are weaknesses, you don’t need to coach the players. They all know how to hit a cover drive or bowl an outswinger. When somebody is struggling, that’s when someone of his experience will play a role. Otherwise, the team knows what they are supposed to do,” he added.

Earlier, BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Dravid will be the coach of India for the Sri Lanka tour in the absence of Shastri.

“Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the India tour to Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told The Indian Express.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh