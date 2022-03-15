New Delhi: India continued their dominance on home turf as they romped to a fourth consecutive series whitewash in a span of four months as Rohit Sharma and Co won the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Monday by a margin of 238 runs. Premium spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin who took 6 wickets in the Day/Night Pink-Ball Test became the first cricketer in the history of ICC World Test Championships to scalp 100 wickets.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Has a Request For Old Student

In the ongoing cycle the Rajasthan Royals off-spinner have taken 29 wickets in just 7 matches and took his overall tally to 100 in just 21 matches. In the previous 2019-21 cycle, Ashwin ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker with 71 wickets in 14 matches as his side lost to New Zealand in the inaugural Final of the World Test Championships.

In the previous Test, the former CSK and Punjab Kings cricketer etched his name into the history books by becoming the second highest wicket-taker for Team India in Test cricket. He broke Kapil Dev’s record of 434 Test scalps.

He currently is at 8th position in the all-time list of most Test wickets. He has a total of 442 wickets in 86 matches. As far as the active players are concerned, he occupies the third position after James Anderson (640) and Stuart Broad (537).

In the current WTC cycle bowling statistics, the 35-year old stands at 6th position.