Mohali: Not only will it be a special moment for Virat Kohli when India takes on Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Mohali on Friday, but it could be equally important for senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran spinner who has played 84 Tests and picked up 430 wickets needs four more scalps to go past legendary Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets.Also Read - Virat Kohli 38 Runs Away From Major Milestone in Landmark 100th Test at PCA

Ashwin would become India’s second-highest wicket-taker if he picks up more than four wickets at Mohali. Ex-India captain Anil Kumble with 619 Test wickets is leading the charts. Also Read - Virat Kohli's 100th Test: 50 Per Cent Capacity Crowd to be Allowed at PCA, Mohali

Given Ashwin’s authority in Indian conditions, it would be strange if he cannot get more than four wickets. Ashwin can also edge the likes of Sir Richard Hadlee (431), Rangana Herath (433), Dale Steyn (439) besides Kapil Dev. Also Read - IND vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Virat Kohli to Hit 71st Century in 100th Test Against Sri Lanka

The veteran India spinner would also have the opportunity of going past ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh for most wickets against Sri Lanka in Tests. Both have 50, Ashwin needs one wicket to edge Harbhajan.

“Ashwin is shaping up well. No complaints. He looked good and did everything in training today. Batted, bowled and did fielding. Hopefully, there won’t be any issue,” Jasprit Bumrah told reporters in a virtual interaction ahead of the Test series vs Sri Lanka.

India’s Test squad against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).