Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma and Co. take on the Lankan Lions of Sri Lanka in the final Test in Bengaluru on Saturday as India look to inflict yet another whitewash claim on home turf. The Man of the Match from previous match was Ravindra Jadeja as his heroics both with the bat and the ball helped the Men in Blue achieve a victory by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali. He scored an unbeaten 175 and scalped 9 wickets as he scripted a one-man show. Ahead of the Day-Night Pink Ball Test, Sir Jadeja has a chance to etch his name in the history books and join the elite list beside the names of Ravichandran Ashwin and World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

Jadeja overtook Jason Holder in the Test rankings to 406 points after his brilliant all-round performance in the opening Test. Ravichandran Ashwin holds the third position with 347 points.

Now the Chennai Super Kings man need to scalp 9 wickets to become the third quickest Indian to scalp 250 wickets. Ashwin tops the list with 250 Test wickets in 45 matches. Anil Kumble did in 55 matches whereas the great Kapil Dev did it in 65 matches.

Quickest Indians to 250 Test Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin- 45 matches.

Anil Kumble- 55 matches.

Bishan Singh-Bedi 60 matches.

Harbhajan-Singh 61 matches.

Kapil Dev-65 matches.

Jadeja has an impressive record in the Bengaluru venue as he has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 8.88.

The 33-year old all-rounder has so far featured in 58 Tests and have scored 2370 runs, taking 241 wickets in the process.

The match will start at 2:00 PM IST.