Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma was in his elements on Monday as India were closing in on another whitewash. During the Pink-Ball Test, Rohit pulled out of a DRS after contemplating going for it. He raised his hand as if to gesture he is going for the DRS, after that – he pulled out of it and turned back. Rohit was smiling on turning back as he knew he had played a prank. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant looked stunned at what Rohit did during Sri Lanka’s second innings.Also Read - Highlights India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Bumrah Claims 8 Wickets; IND Beat SL By 238 Runs

Here is the Rohit prank video which is going viral. Take a look at it: Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Hints At Shreyas Iyer Replacing Big Boots Of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Also Read - IND vs SL 2nd Test: India Inflict Consecutive Series Whitewash Against Sri Lanka as Visitors Go Down By 238 Runs

The hilarious episode took place in the 25th over of the last innings when the Lankans had just lost a couple of wickets and were looking to rebuild.