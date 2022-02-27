Dharamshala: India has been in terrific form since Rohit Sharma took over as captain. Unfair to say that because – India has been tested at home and not abroad. But, the Rohit-led team has won 11 consecutive T20I matches and is on the cusp of equalling a world record. If India wins the third and final T20I at Dharamshala on Sunday, India would equal Afghanistan and Romania for the most consecutive T20I wins.Also Read - Ishan Kishan Injury: India Wicketkeeper Taken to Hospital After Being Hit on Head During 2nd T20I vs SL

With the seven-wicket win on Saturday, Rohit became the most successful T20I captain at home venues. Rohit has now led the team to 16 wins in 17 matches – which is tremendous. That also places him above England’s Eoin Morgan and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. Among Indians, Rohit has got three more victories than former skipper Virat Kohli. Also Read - IPL 2022 Schedule: Mumbai Indians-Kolkata Knight Riders Play Opener on March 26

Riding on explosive knocks from Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44), Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25), India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium. Also Read - Ind vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja Thanks Rohit Sharma For Backing Him After Heroics in 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka at Dharamshala

With this win, India also extended their winning run in T20I cricket to 11 matches, a streak that began at last year’s T20 World Cup.

Put in to bat first, a fighting knock from Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and an attacking cameo by Dasun Shanaka (47 not out off 19) propelled Sri Lanka to 183-5 in 20 overs. Apart from Nissanka and Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka also played a vital knock (38 off 29) for the visitors.

Chasing a challenging total, India were off to a poor start as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer then joined the previous game’s half-centurion Ishan Kishan at the crease.