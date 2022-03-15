Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma has not put a foot wrong since taking over as full-time captain of India in all three formats. Not only has he led from the front, but also motivated young players when needed. After the 238-run win over Sri Lanka in the Pink-Ball Test on Monday, Rohit continued the tradition and handed over the winning trophy to young cricketers Priyank Panchal, Saurabh Kumar.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hilariously Bluffs Umpire With DRS; Watch VIRAL Video

This gesture from Rohit should be motivating for the young cricketers to keep working hard and getting better. Here is the heartwarming video: Also Read - Highlights India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Bumrah Claims 8 Wickets; IND Beat SL By 238 Runs

Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Hints At Shreyas Iyer Replacing Big Boots Of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Priyank was India’s reserve opener for the series against Sri Lanka. In the past, he had replaced Indian captain Rohit in the Test squad for the South Africa tour 2021-22 when he got ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, 28-year-old Saurabh Kumar, who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox, hails from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and he has played domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh at U-19 and U-22 levels.

“It’s been a good run, enjoyed it personally and as a team, there were so many things we wanted to achieve and I think we did. The crowd coming back and celebrating with us has been so pleasing,” Rohit said after the clinical display.

The players will now get ready for the IPL which starts this month in Maharashtra. The 2021 finalists – CSK and KKR -lock horns in the season opener in Mumbai.