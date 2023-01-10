Home

IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Withdraws ‘Mankading’ Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka | Watch Video

India pacer Mohammed Shami almost did a 'Mankading' by trying to run out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end in the first ODI on Tuesday in Guwahati.

Rohit Sharma speaks with Mohammed Shami against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI)

Guwahati: India captain Rohit Sharma won hearts as he called back Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka after India pacer Mohammed Shami almost did a ‘Mankading’ by trying to run him out at the non-striker’s end in the first ODI on Tuesday in Guwahati.

Rohit intervened and withdrew the appeal to avoid yet another controversy. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the final over of the Sri Lankan innings. Shanaka was two runs shy of a century.

Shanaka backed up Kasun Rajitha too far and Shami ran him out from the non-striker’s end. But Rohit came in and withdrew the appeal after a brief conversation with Shami. Shanaka completed his ton next ball with a four.

However, Shanaka’s108 not out off 88 balls went in vain as Sri Lanka managed 306 for 8 to lose by 67 runs. Run outs at the bowler’s end were no longer considered ‘unfair play’ since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book.