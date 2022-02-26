New Delhi: BCCI confirmed on Saturday that Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a wrist injury. Punjab Kings batter, Mayank Agarwal is named as replacement and has joined the team in Dharmshala.Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala at 7 PM IST Feb 25 Friday

Gaikwad didn't feature in the 1st T20I in Lucknow as he complained of pain in his right wrist joint. After an MRI scan and a special consultation, Ruturaj has been sent to the National Cricket Academy for rehab.

'Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team. An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala", the BCCI said in a statement.

Gaikwad is the third injury name in the ongoing series. Earlier Deepak Chahar and Surykumar Yadav was ruled out before the start of the T20Is.

India have a good chance today to seal the series and claim a third consecutive T20I series win.

India’s T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.