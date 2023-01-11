Home

Sachin Tendulkar in All Praise For Team India as Virat Kohli Equals His ODI Record, Says Splendid Performance By Top Order

The former India skipper not only notched up his 73rd ODI hundred but also equalled the great Sachin Tendulkar's 45 ODI centuries record that too in fewer innings.

Sachin Tendulkar in All Praise For Team India as Virat Kohli Equals His ODI Record, Says Splendid Performance By Top Order. (Image: Twitter)

Guwahati: Virat Kohli got his 2023 up and running with a superb century against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday as the Men in Blue defeated the Asian Champions by 67 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Kohli ended his ODI century drought last month in the ODI series in Bangladesh. He now carries his form in the new year as well as the former India skipper not only notched up his 73rd ODI hundred but also equalled the great Sachin Tendulkar’s 45 ODI centuries record that too in fewer innings.

‘Isi tarah Virat Pradarshan karte rehna, Bharat ka naam roshan karte rehna [Keep on displaying like this in ‘Virat’ (Massive) manner, Keep on making India proud]’, he tweeted after India put up 373 runs on the board in the first innings.

‘Splendid batting performance by the top order!’, Sachin added.

An opening stand of 143 between Gill, who made 70 off 60 and Rohit, who smashed 83 off 67 balls, put India into ascendancy early and set the tone for a big total. Then Kohli smacked his second consecutive ODI century, 113 off 87 balls, making the most out of two reprieves while hitting 12 fours and a six for India to make an improbable 373/7.

In reply, Sri Lanka made 306/8, with Shanaka’s 88-ball 102 coming too late after opener Pathum Nissanka made 72 off 80 balls. Young tearaway pacer Umran Malik picked figures of 3/57, while Mohammed Siraj scalped an impressive 2/30. Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya had a wicket each as the hosts’ now have 1-0 lead in the three-match series.