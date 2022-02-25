Lucknow: Over the years, ex-India captain Virat Kohli has made No 3 his own. With him on a break, fans are getting to see more of Shreyas Iyer at that number. And on Thursday, Shreyas hit a quickfire 57 off 28 balls to help India post a mammoth 199 for three against Sri Lanka in the first T20I.Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Really Poor In All Three Departments, Says Dasun Shanaka

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar reckoned that the management is looking at Shreyas Iyer as Virat’s replacement at No 3 in case the latter cannot play. Bangar said during a discussion on Star Sports: “The bench is getting strong. The position at which Shreyas is being sent to bat, he is being continuously sent at No. 3. So God forbid if Virat Kohli gets injured in some match, I feel he can become a very good option at No. 3 and that is probably where the team management’s sights are set on Shreyas Iyer.” Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Got To Learn a Lot From The West Indies Series, Says Ishan Kishan

“Once I got going, I wanted to play my shots and keep the intent going, just wanted to play my shots,” Iyer who has been appointed as the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Start Was Slow But It Wasn't Easy, Says Shreyas Iyer