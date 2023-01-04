Sanju Samson Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Sri Lanka, Jitesh Sharma Named as Replacement

Samson was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation.

Sanju Samson Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Sri Lanka, Jitesh Sharma Named as Replacement. (Image: Twitter)

Pune: Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka ahead of the 2nd T20I on Wednesday. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson.

Led by Hardik Pandya in the 1st T20I, the Indian bowling unit executed its plans and managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 160 in 20 overs. Though in the end the match was too close to comfort, Pune presents the team with an opportunity to rectify the mistakes.

With Sri Lanka needing 13 off the final six balls of the match, India somehow managed to scamper home off the last delivery.

In the 2nd T20I, Pune provides both teams another chance to rectify their mistakes and decide the fate of the series.

The two sides have already met twice at the MCA Stadium — in 2016 and 2020. Sri Lanka won the first meeting by 5 wickets and India won the second meeting by 78 runs.

The pitch is expected to be a typical MCA pitch, good for batting with assistance to spin bowling.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.