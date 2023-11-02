Home

Sports

Sara Tendulkar Gives Standing Ovation to Shubman Gill After India Opener Misses Maiden ODI WC Ton | PICS

Sara Tendulkar Gives Standing Ovation to Shubman Gill After India Opener Misses Maiden ODI WC Ton | PICS

Ind vs SL: The cameraperson panned On Sara, who was seen giving a standing ovation to Gill.

Sara Tendulkar Reaction on Gill Reaction (Image: X)

Mumbai: Young Shubman Gill was in fantastic form today at the Wankhede stadium against Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup 2023 match. With Gill all set to get to his maiden ODI World Cup ton, he was dismissed for 92 off 92 balls. Following his dismissal, there was pin-drop silence across the stadium. But it was Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara who stole the limelight. The cameraperson panned On Sara, who was seen giving a standing ovation to Gill. The right-handed opener was dismissed trying to upper-cut Dilshan Madhushanka. Gill got an edge and Kusal Mendis did not make a mistake.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.