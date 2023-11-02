By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sara Tendulkar Gives Standing Ovation to Shubman Gill After India Opener Misses Maiden ODI WC Ton | PICS
Ind vs SL: The cameraperson panned On Sara, who was seen giving a standing ovation to Gill.
Mumbai: Young Shubman Gill was in fantastic form today at the Wankhede stadium against Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup 2023 match. With Gill all set to get to his maiden ODI World Cup ton, he was dismissed for 92 off 92 balls. Following his dismissal, there was pin-drop silence across the stadium. But it was Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara who stole the limelight. The cameraperson panned On Sara, who was seen giving a standing ovation to Gill. The right-handed opener was dismissed trying to upper-cut Dilshan Madhushanka. Gill got an edge and Kusal Mendis did not make a mistake.
You Batted well #ShubmanGill #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/wBLjlnzEgM
— Sara Tendulkar Commentary (@i_saratendulkar) November 2, 2023
Whole wankhede stadium gives standing ovation to Shubman Gill including Sara Tendulkar.#INDvsSL #INDvSL #SLvsIND #ViratKohli #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/kG6IaSRAfj
— DUCK-MAN°° (@Muhamma15874875) November 2, 2023
Sara Tendulkar’s Reaction after Shubman Gill Dismissed #INDvsSL #Gill #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Tw6B4ZFl5a
— Jeev Raj Nayak↙️ (@jeev_nayak) November 2, 2023
