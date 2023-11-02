Sara Tendulkar Heartbroken After Shubman Gill Misses Maiden ODI WC Century | VIRAL PIC

Home

Ind vs SL: It was Gill's alleged girlfriend Sara Tendulkar who stole the show. She was upset after Gill was dismissed.

Mumbai: Young India opener Shubman Gill looked all set to get to his maiden ODI World Cup hundred on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium versus Sri Lanka. But that was not to be as he perished for a well-made 92 off 92 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and two sixes. But it was Gill’s alleged girlfriend Sara Tendulkar who stole the show. She was upset after Gill was dismissed. Her reaction has now gone viral on social space. Here are how Sara reacted.

Cameraman, after watching Sara Tendulkar’s reaction to Shubman Gill’s dismissal pic.twitter.com/8Mv1Gpocbj — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) November 2, 2023

At the time of filing the copy, Virat Kohli was also dismissed for 88 off 94 balls. Kohli missed out on a record-equaling ton. India are 246 for three in 37.4 overs. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle.

Earlier, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first in his side’s ICC Cricket World Cup match against India.

Men in Blue are undefeated so far, with six wins in six matches while SL is struggling, having won only two of their six games.

SL skipper Kusal said at the toss, “We are going to bowl first. I think the pitch will be better for batting in the second part. Everyone did their best in the last few games. Hopefully, they will continue to do the same today. One change, DDS (Dhananjaya De Silva) is not playing, Dushan Hemantha is playing.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, leading India for the first time in a World Cup match at his childhood venue, said, “Would have batted first. Obviously, some assistance to start with but under lights there will be good assistance for our pacers. Great honour, a great moment to lead the team. It is important for us to not get carried away by the performances we put in. Same team as the last game.”

